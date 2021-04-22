As Wisconsinites pull out the lawnmowers, health workers warn of accident potential

MADISON (WKOW) -- A sure sign of spring is the sound of lawnmowers starting up on a Saturday morning, but UW Health experts want people to remember that those lawnmowers can pose a serious safety risk to others, especially children.

According to the Child Injury Prevention Alliance, thousands of children in the United States see a doctor for a lawnmower-related injury each year.

Nurse practitioner Jessica Draper says they see their fair share of very serious lawnmower-related injuries at American Family Children's Hospital.

"These usually happen when the person mowing is distracted for a split second,” said Draper, who works on the hospital's level one pediatric trauma center. "The good news is most of these accidents can be prevented by using a few simple guidelines.”

Here's what experts suggest: