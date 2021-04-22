As Wisconsinites pull out the lawnmowers, health workers warn of accident potential
MADISON (WKOW) -- A sure sign of spring is the sound of lawnmowers starting up on a Saturday morning, but UW Health experts want people to remember that those lawnmowers can pose a serious safety risk to others, especially children.
According to the Child Injury Prevention Alliance, thousands of children in the United States see a doctor for a lawnmower-related injury each year.
Nurse practitioner Jessica Draper says they see their fair share of very serious lawnmower-related injuries at American Family Children's Hospital.
"These usually happen when the person mowing is distracted for a split second,” said Draper, who works on the hospital's level one pediatric trauma center. "The good news is most of these accidents can be prevented by using a few simple guidelines.”
Here's what experts suggest:
- Don’t start mowing until you know where all kids are, and they should be inside if possible.
- If they are outside, tell them to stay out of the yard while you are mowing and/or find a supervisor who is not mowing to watch them.
- Never allow a child to ride as a passenger on a riding lawnmower.
- Teach children that lawnmowers are not toys and can be dangerous.
- A child should be at least 12 years old before using a push mower.
- A child should be at least 16 before using a riding lawnmower.