Badgers look to keep Final Four record perfect against Texas

OMAHA (WKOW) -- After surviving their first real test of the season against Florida Monday, Wisconsin volleyball's fourth trip to the national championship is on the line Thursday night.

While the Badgers have never nabbed a national title, they are a perfect 3-0 in the national semifinals. This is their second time facing Texas in the semifinal round, and it will be the first time in four appearances the Badgers are favored going in.

Wisconsin's history in the national semis dates back to 2000, when college volleyball looked nothing like today.

2000: Wisconsin def. #3 USC, 15-10, 15-9, 15-9

Yes, you are reading that correctly. Before 2001, NCAA volleyball sets only went to 15, and worked on the side-out scoring system.

In side-out scoring, teams are only awarded points if they served to start the point. If the receiving team wins the rally, they are awarded the serve, but not a point.

From 2001 to 2007, the NCAA played to 30 points per set, changing over to the current system in 2008.

As for 2000, seventh-seeded Wisconsin faced a stiff challenge in perennial powerhouse USC. The Trojans, led by current Texas head coach Jerritt Elliott and All-Americans April Ross and Jennifer Pahl, had rolled through the tournament up until this match.

In fact, USC hadn't lost a set in the prior four matches, flattening Georgia State, Cal Poly, Florida and Penn State in straight sets. But they ran into a wall with Wisconsin.

Powered by 21 kills from first-team All-American Sherisa Livingston and 20 from third-team All-American Jenny Maastricht, the Badgers overwhelmed USC. Ross and Pahl combined to hit only .210, with future Olympian Ross posting seven errors on the night.

The Badgers held USC to a team hitting percentage of .147 in the sweep. They would go on to lose a five-set slugfest to Nebraska in the title game, falling to former UW head coach John Cook.

2013: Wisconsin def. #1 Texas, 25-19, 25-18, 26-28, 25-23

In a stunning upset, the young, undersized Badgers knocked off the defending champions and prohibitive title favorites. They also kicked off a winning streak against one of the nation's top programs.

Texas returned almost all of its 2012 national title team, as well as adding the Big 12 freshman of the year in Chiaka Ogbogu. They also boasted national player of the year Haley Eckerman and four other All-Americans.

However, the loaded Texas arsenal had a fatal flaw: backcourt defense. The wide array of lethal attackers and excellent blockers had masked the Longhorns' less-than-ideal passing all season. But against Wisconsin, the mask came off in a hurry.

The Badgers tallied seven aces, keeping Texas out of its offense all night. Outside hitter Bailey Webster, the most outstanding player of the 2012 tournament, put up just seven kills on 27 swings, far below her average. She, Ogbogu and Eckerman all hit below .200.

Texas did pummel the Badgers at the net, posting 19 blocks and holding Wisconsin to a .131 team hitting percentage. This was expected going in, as three of Wisconsin's five primary hitters stood at 6' tall or less. Outside hitter Deme Morales, who was named to the all-tournament team, was only 5'7".

For comparison, Texas outsides Eckerman and Webster both came in at 6'3".

Above all, two players led the way for Wisconsin: senior libero Annemarie Hickey and freshman setter Lauren Carlini. Carlini was the top overall recruit of her class, sticking with Wisconsin even after the coach who recruited her, Pete Waite, resigned after the 2012 season.

Carlini put up 50 assists and 12 digs, complementing Hickey's eye-popping 21 digs. Whenever Texas did manage to corral a Wisconsin serve and uncork a full swing, Carlini, Hickey, Morales or defensive specialist Taylor Morey tended to keep the ball off the floor.

Wisconsin went on to lose a heartbreaker to Penn State in the national championship, another stop in a five-year losing streak to the Nittany Lions.

2019: Wisconsin def. #1 Baylor, 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19

Baylor had come out of nowhere to take their place as the top team in the country, led by junior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley. Pressley stands at only 6', but has a 4' vertical jump and hits the ball like it's been fired out of a cannon.

Baylor had beaten Wisconsin in each of the past two seasons, with Pressley leading the way in both matchups. The team around her had improved dramatically since her freshman year, with fellow All-Americans in setter Hannah Lockin and middle blocker Shelly Stafford.

However, the Bears had a similar Achilles heel to Texas: passing. Senior libero Tara Wulf was a solid anchor for the defense, but the passing around her was shaky.

Wisconsin seized on this vulnerability with vigor, forcing Baylor out of its offense and making Pressley shoulder even more of the offensive load than usual. She took 68 swings in a four-set match, and while she posted 25 kills, she only hit .191.

While Shelly Stafford hit .300 with 10 kills, she was silent for much of the match as Wisconsin's tough serving and attacking didn't let Lockin get consistent sets to her star middle.

Without consistent production from Stafford, and with Wisconsin's block and defense clamping down on Pressley, Baylor crumbled. After winning a tight first set, the Bears just couldn't keep up with Wisconsin.

Juniors Dana Rettke and Molly Haggerty paced Wisconsin, combining to hit .450. Rettke threw in 4.5 blocks and three aces to boot, and Baylor could not find an answer to her dominance.

The Badgers went on to lose to Stanford in the national final, in a sweep Badger fans would prefer to forget. It was the third loss to Stanford in the NCAA tournament in the last four years.