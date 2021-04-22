Blank hopes to hire new UW Madison athletic director by June

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank says she hopes to hire Athletic Director Barry Alvarez's successor by the end of June.

Alvarez announced earlier this month that he plans to retire effective in July. Blank said during a virtual luncheon hosted by WisPolitics.com and the Milwaukee Press Club on Thursday that she expects to hire a “very strong person" by the time Alvarez leaves.

She said she expects his successor to lead Wisconsin athletics for the next 10 to 15 years. But she cautioned that the search must be conducted with discretion because if word gets out someone is seeking the job they could be fired from their present position.

Blank says the last thing she wants to do is destroy someone's career.