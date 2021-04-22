California goes from worst to first in virus infections

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has gone from worst to first in the rate of coronavirus infections. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the state surpassed Hawaii on Thursday with the lowest average number of COVID-19 cases per capita. That comes just a few months after California was the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S. At its peak, there were 40,000 cases and well over 500 deaths per day. The state is now averaging about 2,300 cases and 68 deaths a day. In Michigan, which has the highest rate of infections in the U.S., one in every 223 people tested positive in the past week compared with one in every 2,416 people in California.