Comfortable weekend before nice warm up

The complete 27 Storm Track forecast

Sign up to receive the daily forecast email

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures will feel Summer-like as we wrap up April.

The final weekend of April is approaching and conditions are going to be looking fairly comfortable; despite a few lingering showers on Saturday, southern Wisconsin will see plenty of sunshine along with comfortable temperatures.

A quick moving high pressure system will bring the nice conditions through the weekend and will help bring in the warmer conditions to start off next week. Southerly winds take over, become breezy and cause our temperatures to soar into the 60s and 70s.

However, those southerly winds bring not only moisture but instability back overhead. Which means that by the middle of next week, we may see showers and a few thunderstorms.

That additional rain will continue to help scale back the dry conditions across Wisconsin; latest drought monitor conditions show the percentage of Wisconsin that's abnormally dry is now 37%, down from 38% the week before. The percentage of Wisconsin that's suffering from moderate drought conditions continues to remain the same at .74%.