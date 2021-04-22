Congressman Grothman draws ire of rapper Cardi B over ‘decency’ comments

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKOW) -- Speaking on the House floor Thursday, Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Glenbeulah) said he was relaying concerns from his constituents about rapper Cardi B's performance during the Grammy Awards.

Grothman called on the FCC to address the nature of Cardi B's performances, which some conservatives have decried as overly sexualized. Those complaints began again following the rapper's performance of the song "WAP" during the Grammys last month.

During his remarks Thursday, Grothman, whose district includes Beaver Dam, Wisconsin Dells, Lodi and Portage, said "milions of Americans" would view the performer's work as "inconsistent with basic decency."

"Wake up FCC and begin to do your job," Grothman said. "The moral decline of America is partly due to your utter complacency."

The rapper tweeted a response to Grothman Thursday morning, accusing the congressman of ignoring the larger issue of police brutality following the conviction of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis.

"I think we all been on the edge this week since we seen police brutality back to back including watching one of the biggest case[s] in history go down due to police brutality but wait," the rapper wrote. "This is wat [sp] state representative [Grothman is in Congress] decide to talk about."