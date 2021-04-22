Countering Biden, GOP pitches $568B for infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans have unveiled a public works proposal with a much smaller price tag than what President Joe Biden wants. The $568 billion plan unveiled Thursday shows there are big differences between the two sides that will be hard to overcome. The Republican proposal would spend $568 billion over five years, while Biden has proposed spending $2.3 trillion over eight years. To help pay for their plan, the Republicans would rely on user fees and on redirecting unspent federal dollars. The Republicans reject Biden’s proposal to pay for infrastructure by raising the corporate tax rate.