COVID-19 variants identified in Rock County

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Rock County public health officials say they have found the first local cases of two coronavirus variants.

The presence of the variants, known officially as P.1 and B.1.351, was announced in a press release from the Rock County Public Health Department Thursday afternoon.

P.1 was first identified in Brazil and B.1.351 was first observed in South Africa.

Health officials have warned that the new variants spread more quickly than the original strain of the coronavirus. Additionally, Rock County health officials warned that the genetic mutations of the variants may mean that those who have previously contracted COVID-19 are not immune to the new strains.