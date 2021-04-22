Czechs expel more Russians in dispute over 2014 depot blast

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic has ordered more Russian diplomats to leave the country. The action on Thursday further escalates a dispute between the two nations over the alleged involvement of Russian spies in a 2014 ammunition depot explosion. The Czech foreign minister says Russia won’t be allowed to have more diplomats in Prague than the Czechs currently have at their embassy in Moscow. All others have to leave by the end of May. The announcement came after Russia expelled 20 Czech diplomats on Sunday in retaliation for the Czech government’s expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats it identified as spies from Russia’s military and foreign intelligence services. Czech intelligence agencies say two Russian agents were involved in a 2014 ammunition depot explosion that killed two people.