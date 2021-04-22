Dane County Sheriff’s Office seeks help to find missing woman

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a missing woman.

Deputies say 59-year-old Eileen Brown flew into the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, April 21, then took a taxi to the Speckled Hen Inn in the town of Burke.

Brown has not been seen since she checked in, according to the Sheriff's Office. All of her belongings are still inside her room.

Brown's family says she has no ties to the Madison area.

If you see Brown, you should call the Dane County Sheriff's Office at 608-284-6155.