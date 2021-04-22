Democrats move 2 bills showing strength and limits of power

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats’ two recent victories in Congress are a show of momentum just days before President Joe Biden’s maiden speech to Congress, but they also shine a spotlight on his party’s limitations in enacting his agenda. On Thursday, the House voted along party lines to make the nation’s capital the 51st state, and the Senate overwhelmingly approved bipartisan legislation to address violence against Asian Americans. Unified House Democrats have also been able to pass bills reworking voting laws, toughening gun background checks and fulfilling other party goals. But many of those measures are running aground in the evenly divided Senate.