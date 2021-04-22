Wisconsin transitions to new vaccine locator program

MADISON (WKOW) -- As Wisconsinites continue to work toward full vaccination against COVID-19, the state Department of Health Services is changing up its online vaccine location service.

Check out all of our COVID-19 vaccine coverage here.

According to a news release, DHS will begin using VaccineFinder by May, phasing out the department-made map that launched in February.

"VaccineFinder gives users a more customizable experience when searching for vaccine. In addition to standard information, such as days and hours of clinics, users will be able to filter their search by vaccine type, adjust the search radius, and see at a glance which vaccine providers have vaccine in stock," the department said in the release.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said the department will constantly look at new tools to employ in the process in order to make it easier for citizens.

“It is critical that we streamline this process so anyone wanting a vaccination can quickly locate available vaccine in their community and get vaccinated," Timberlake said in the release.