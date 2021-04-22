DHS: Vaccine supply still greater than demand, but gap is closing

MADISON (WKOW) -- State health officials said Thursday vaccinators were still asking for more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine than they could supply. They added, however, that difference was becoming more narrow.

Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said the agency was requesting fewer doses that it had earlier in the pandemic but still wasn't getting enough from the federal government to satisfy all of the requests DHS received.

"We still have had more requests for vaccine than we have vaccine available to order from the federal government," Van Dijk said. "But the gap is closing."

Van Dijk said the state had requested 250,000 first doses this week but will only receive 150,000 first doses.

Still, Van Dijk said the state remained on pace to have enough supply to hit the benchmark of having 80 percent of the population vaccinated by July. That is, of course, if enough people choose to get the vaccine.

As the supply and demand gap gets closer, Van Dijk said a silver lining would be vaccinators receiving all the doses they requested.

"As supply and demand get closer together in terms of our distribution, it'll go back to some system similar to how it was in the beginning where vaccinators could generally depend upon getting whatever vaccine they requested," she said.

DHS Chief Medical Officer Ryan Westergaard said while people should talk to friends and relatives who are on the fence about getting vaccinated, they should not talk down to anyone or act as though hesitant individuals are being unreasonable.

"People have every right to make informed decisions about the health care they use or choose not to use and there's no wrong way to feel about getting a new vaccine," Westergaard said.

Westergaard said, instead, people should mention to their loved ones there have now been lots of doses administered and the early returns show the vaccine works while instances of severe side effects are extremely rare.

"We've been giving hundreds of millions of doses around the world for these new vaccines and have gotten a pretty good sense they're highly effective and they're very safe," he said.

Taking a Targeted Approach

Van Dijk said as the gap between supply and demand closes, DHS will work with vaccinators to shift toward an allocation strategy that emphasizes bringing the vaccine more directly to people.

"It'll be more targeted, it'll be more focused on finding the folks who have not yet received a vaccine," Van Dijk said. "Inviting them to consider the opportunity to have a vaccine."

Van Dijk said that would mean more clinics in peoples' neighborhoods, staging vaccination events through community groups or faith-based organizations.

She added DHS would seek to hold the clinics in places that are a part of someone's everyday life - like shopping centers - so they wouldn't have to worry about making an appointment or going out of their way.

"Moving away from larger community based clinics to smaller clinics in the community," Van Dijk said. "Making it really easy for people to get a vaccine."