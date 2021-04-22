Evers signs executive order to conserve forestland

MADISON (WKOW) -- In honor of Earth, Day, Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order Thursday to conserve 125,000 acres of forest land and plant 75 million trees by 2030.

According to a news release from Evers' office, this order will result in the storage of 28.8 million metric tons of carbon dioxide over the span of 50 years.

"Sustainably managing Wisconsin forests will not only generate climate change mitigation benefits, but also contributes $24.4 billion annually to Wisconsin’s economy, supports the health of our citizens and helps maintain the high quality of life that defines our state," Evers said in the release.

The pledge includes planting trees in urban, suburban and rural areas, in order to bring the benefits of cleaner air, reduced high temperatures and higher property values to areas across the state.