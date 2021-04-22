Evers vetoes bills that would give control of COVID-19 relief funds to Legislature

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a package of 11 bills that would have allowed Republicans in the Legislature to set priorities for the spending of federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The governor announced the vetoes in a press release sent Thursday afternoon, one day after the bills passed the Legislature.

"The Legislature’s proposal to spend just a small portion of our American Rescue Plan funds on small businesses simply won’t cut it for me," Evers said. "Our Main Streets have been hit hard during this pandemic, and we need to do everything we can to make sure they can bounce back."

The governor has maintained that spending any relief money sent to the state by the federal government is his to spend on what he sees fit. Evers also said that giving the Legislature oversight of the funds would add unnecessary delays to distributing the money to people who need it.

The Republican bills would have directed how the funds were distributed.

Evers can still choose to give the money to the same priorities set by vetoed bills.