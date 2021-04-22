Extra COVID-19 vaccines help Mt. Horeb High School hold student clinics

MT. HOREB (WKOW) -- Health officials are trying to find new ways to get COVID-19 vaccines to people, as the state's supply is getting close to topping demand.

In Mt. Horeb, pharmacies with extra vaccines called up the school district, which will be holding two vaccine clinics -- specifically for high school students.

"We did this for our teachers and our staff, and we felt like we owed it to our kids to try it as well," said superintendent Dr. Steve Salerno.

Friday at 3 p.m., there will be a vaccination clinic at the high school. Forty-six students will get the Pfizer vaccine -- the only vaccine approved for kids as young as 16.

Soon, the school will announce another clinic next Thursday, for 66 more students. In total, more than 100 students will be vaccinated.

"You're really looking at a large swath of our student population having this convenience," Dr. Salerno said. "They'll have access here within their own schools without having to travel too far away."

Salerno says the district had its ears open for opportunities, but it wasn't until recently that there were extra vaccines.

"We received some phone calls from a number of pharmacies and other outfits who have generously offered access to the vaccine for young people," he said.

Coronavirus cases in Wisconsin, and across the country, are rising -- in part due to variant strains that doctors say can particularly affect kids.

Salerno says clinics like these help protect Mt. Horeb kids -- in an environment they know.

"We just want to do whatever we can to extend to the kids who might be a little nervous, just to help them out," he said.

The whole thing is being made possible thanks to a generous community not wanting to waste its shots.

"When you think about 'community,' Mt. Horeb is that in every sense of the word," Dr. Salerno said.

The school district will have more information about how to sign up for next week's clinic on its Facebook page next week.

Pfizer is trying to get its vaccine approved for kids as young as 12, and Salerno said if that happens, and there's availability, he could see the school holding a similar clinic for younger kids.