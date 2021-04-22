Foxx didn’t view video of Adam Toledo’s shooting in advance

CHICAGO (AP) — Cook County’s top prosecutor says she bears the responsibility for not viewing the footage of 13-year-old Adam Toledo’s fatal shooting or reviewing the misleading description of his killing by Chicago police before it was read by prosecutors in court. Kim Foxx made the admission on Thursday. Assistant State’s Attorney Jim Murphy was placed on administrative leave last week for failing to fully present the facts during a bond hearing for Ruben Roman, who was with Toledo before his death. Murphy’s statement somewhat matches a portion of what the video of the fatal March 29 shooting. Murphy did not specifically note Adam dropped the weapon and had his hands in the air less than a second before he was shot by the officer.