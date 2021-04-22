German minister denies responsibility in Wirecard scandal

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s finance minister has denied any responsibility on his or the government’s part for the scandal surrounding collapsed payment systems provider Wirecard. The minister, Olaf Scholz, testified before a parliamentary panel investigating the scandal on Thursday. Wirecard filed for protection from creditors through insolvency proceedings in June after admitting that 1.9 billion euros ($2.3 billion) supposedly held in trust accounts in the Philippines probably didn’t exist. Some lawmakers have accused authorities — from financial supervisors to prosecutors and auditors — of looking the other way despite reports of irregularities at Wirecard dating back at least five years.