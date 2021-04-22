Hong Kong journalist convicted for accessing public records

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong journalist has been found guilty of making false statements in obtaining information for an investigation into an attack on anti-government protesters, in the latest blow to press freedom in the city as authorities continue their crackdown on dissent. Choy Yuk-ling was arrested in November on charges of falsely declaring why she was obtaining license plate information from a publicly accessible database. She was attempting to track down the perpetrators of a violent mob attack on protesters in 2019 for an investigative documentary. The online application requires a reason for obtaining vehicle ownership records and doesn’t provide an option of journalistic research. Choy was convicted on two counts and fined $775.