Housing agency ends Trump-era anti-transgender shelter rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Housing and Urban Development is withdrawing a Trump-era policy that would have allowed taxpayer-funded homeless shelters to deny access to transgender people. The move is partially symbolic because the proposed policy never truly took hold on the ground and was still being hotly debated last fall when Donald Trump lost his bid for reelection. One of President Joe Biden’s first actions after taking office was signing a Jan. 20 executive order on combating discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation. Biden directed every executive branch agency to examine further steps that could be taken to combat such discrimination.