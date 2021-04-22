Inventive books make final 6 for International Booker Prize

LONDON (AP) — Books from Europe and Latin America that blur the boundaries of fiction, history and memoir are the final six contenders for the 50,000 pound ($69,000) International Booker Prize. The shortlist announced Thursday includes “The War of the Poor,” by France’s Eric Vuillard, “In Memory of Memory” by Russian writer Maria Stepanova and “The Dangers of Smoking in Bed” by Argentina’s Mariana Enriquez. The other finalists are “At Night All Blood is Black,” by France’s David Diop, s “When We Cease to Understand the World” by Chile’s Benjamín Labatut and “The Employees” by Danish writer Olga Ravn. The winner of the prestigious literary award will be announced June 2.