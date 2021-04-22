Kansas governor vetoes ban for transgender school athletes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed a measure that would have banned transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s school sports. The Democratic governor’s action Thursday thwarted an effort by conservative Republican lawmakers to make Kansas the latest state with a GOP-controlled legislature to enact such a ban, with more than 20 considering it. Kelly’s veto was widely expected because she had labeled the bill “regressive” and suggested it would hurt the state’s ability to recruit businesses. Conservative Republican lawmakers did not have the two-thirds majorities necessary in both chambers to override a veto when they pushed it to passage earlier this month.