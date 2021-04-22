Laos locks down capital over virus outbreak tied to Thailand

BANGKOK (AP) — Laos has locked down its capital and closed its borders to most traffic after identifying a COVID-19 cluster connected to neighboring Thailand. Residents of Vientiane are barred from leaving the city and outsiders must get permission to enter. Borders were closed except to trucks carrying goods and in cases allowed by the nation’s COVID-19 taskforce. Vientiane residents can’t leave their homes except for hospital visits and other authorized tasks. Laos confirmed 28 new cases Wednesday, bringing the country’s total to 88. Most had contact with a university student who caught the virus from a Thai man. Two others were workers back from Thailand, which is fighting its worst wave of the virus.