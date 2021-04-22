Madison Children’s Museum breaks ground on new play space

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Children's Museum is expanding and announcing plans to reopen.

The museum broke ground on a new project on Thursday called the "Wonderground."

It's a 10,000-square-foot outdoor play space behind the museum. It's going right where a parking garage used to be.

"Some people have paved paradise and put up a parking lot. Well, we're gonna unpave a parking lot, and build a kind of paradise for children and families in our community," said Debbi Gilpin, President & CEO of Children's Museum.

The project should be completed and open by the end of the summer.

The museum plans to reopen to its members starting June 3.

It'll reopen to everyone by June 24.