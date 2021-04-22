MATC students get overwhelming support for service project aimed at helping foster children

MADISON (WKOW) -- The need to give back to children in foster care is growing.

A group of students at Madison Area Technical College started a project at the beginning of the semester called "Bags of Hope."

They put out a call to communities across southern Wisconsin for things like toiletries, backpacks and blankets.

The students never expected the response they got.

"We didn't think it would be so good with COVID going on and businesses restricting going in and out, but it has been tremendous. It's amazing," said Megan Crary, a Madison College student and "Bags of Hope" organizer.

With so many donations pouring in, the students reached out to Briarpatch Youth Services in Madison for help in collecting and giving out the bags.

They were thrilled to help.

"It's much more than just the items in the bag," said Gloria Reyes, Briarpatch Youth Services CEO and executive director. "The students are really giving back to the community and offering hope to the children who are really in need."

The project is about to wrap up, but if you want to donate to the cause you can always contact Briarpatch for information.