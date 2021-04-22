Mexico’s drought reaches critical levels as lakes dry up

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Drought conditions now cover 85% of Mexico. The problem has gotten so bad in areas around Mexico City and the state of Michoacan that lakes and reservoirs are drying up. Residents and authorities fear that once-thriving bodies of water that provided food for surrounding communities may now simply become dusty, wind-blown plains that stir up dust storms. The mayor of Mexico City says the drought is the worst in 30 years, and the governor of Michoacán says people might have to carry out planting programs on the bed of Mexico’s second-largest lake, to prevent dust storms as it dries up.