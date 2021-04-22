Milan gets buzzier with 1 million bees in designer hives

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s financial and fashion capital of Milan has become a little buzzier with a project that mixes biodiversity with art. A bee collective introduced 17 new colonies to new designer hives, bringing to 1 million the city’s population of honeybees cultivated by the Urban Beehives project. Founder Claudia Zanfi said the project aims to “create an intersection between artistic language and biodiversity.” The art is in the form of hives designed by international artists and the biodiversity comes from the bees, which help pollinate plants in the city’s expanding green spaces.