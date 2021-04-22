Much milder today, significant warm-up ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - After a wintry week with some passing snow showers and cool temperatures, spring weather returns today.

SET UP

An area of high pressure moves in from the Central Plains bringing back sunshine and shifting our winds from the southwest allowing temperatures to rise.

TODAY

Areas of frost early in the morning with sub-freezing temperatures. Conditions will warm quickly with highs in the upper 50s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy and not as cool with a low around 40°.



FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy in the low to mid 50s with isolated, light rain showers possible in the afternoon.



A couple more light showers are possible overnight.



SATURDAY

The beginning of the weekend will have a few passing showers, but it certainly won't be a washout. Temperatures stay seasonal in the upper 50s.



SUNDAY

Mostly to partly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.



MONDAY

Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and warmer with highs jumping to the upper 60s.



TUESDAY

One of the warmest days of the year with highs in the mid to upper 70s under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.



Rain may develop at night,



WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy with showers and storms possible and temperatures in the upper 60s.