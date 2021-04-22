NASA’s Mars helicopter soars higher, longer on 2nd flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s little Mars helicopter has aced its second test flight. The 4-pound chopper called Ingenuity soared even higher this time, reaching an altitude of 16 feet. It also hovered longer and flew sideways Thursday. The success came just three days after the helicopter made the first powered flight by an aircraft on another planet. Flight controllers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California had to wait four hours before learning Thursday’s outcome. This hop lasted 52 seconds, 13 seconds longer than the first one. NASA plans up to three more test flights.