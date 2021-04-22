North Dakota House overrides transgender sports bill veto

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s House has dealt Gov. Doug Burgum his first veto setback of the session, overriding his rejection of a bill restricting transgender girls from participating in public elementary and secondary school sports. Representatives voted 68-25 on Thursday to override the second-term Republican governor. The legislation now goes to the Senate, which will hold its own override vote later in the afternoon. The bill last week got a strong 69-25 vote in the House but a narrower 27-20 vote in the Senate. Burgum argued that the legislation endorsed by the GOP-led Legislature attempts to address a problem that does not exist.