NYC to pay $750,000 to woman who was shackled during labor

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who says she was shackled by police for hours while in active labor has settled a lawsuit against New York City for $750,000. The woman says in the lawsuit filed in Brooklyn federal court that she was arrested for a minor charge in 2018 when she was more than 40 weeks pregnant. She says she was handcuffed and shackled during labor and after she gave birth to her son. A spokesperson for the city law department confirmed that a $750,000 settlement was reached Wednesday. Mayor Bill de Blasio says the woman’s treatment was “inhumane.”