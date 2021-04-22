Officers charged with issuing dozens of bogus citations

HIALEAH, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida police motorcycle officers are facing charges that they issued dozens of bogus tickets to drivers they never pulled over. Hialeah officers Ernesto Arias Martinez and Armando Perez are facing multiple counts of official misconduct after their arrests Wednesday. Perez has been with the city police department for five years, Arias Martinez for four. An internal affairs investigation found that the two had issued dozens of bogus tickets to at least nine drivers in early 2020. The scheme fell apart when law firms offered to defend the ticketed drivers, who had no idea what they were talking about.