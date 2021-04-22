Porch catches fire in Madison due to tossed cigarette

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison firefighters put out a fire Tuesday afternoon in northwest Madison that they say was the result of an improperly discarded cigarette.

Check out more local news here.

Firefighters responded to the 900 block of Nancy Lane just before 1 p.m. after a passerby who noticed smoke along the eaves of a home called 911. The passerby did knock on the door to alert the homeowner, but no one was there.

According to a report from the Madison Fire Department, they were able to quickly put out the fire and also made sure that it didn't extend into the home.

The homeowner got back shortly after the fire was extinguished.

Investigators say the fire was a result of a cigarette being discarded into a planter pot.

Here is some safety reminders from the Madison Fire Department for properly discarding your cigarettes:

Discard your cigarettes in a container that won’t catch on fire. Use an approved ashtray, metal coffee canister, or a bucket with sand.

Use an approved ashtray, metal coffee canister, or a bucket with sand. Put your cigarette out all the way. Put water on the ashes and butts to make sure they are totally extinguished before placing them in the trash.

Put water on the ashes and butts to make sure they are totally extinguished before placing them in the trash. Empty your ashtray often so cigarette butts don’t pile up. Even if you throw your cigarettes in a proper receptacle, the butts can still catch on fire, especially if the receptacle is full.