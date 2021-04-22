UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, missing Beaver Dam man found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say Paul Lampert has been found and he is safe.

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Paul Lampert of Beaver Dam, who was last seen Thursday morning.

Lampert left his home around 9:30 a.m. with his dog, en route to dog training nearby.

He was driving a silver 2015 Ford F150 with Wisconsin license plate NJ7364. The truck has a topper on it.

Lampert is 5'10", 225 lbs., with blue eyes, short light brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt with "Naval Post Academy" on the front, black sweatpants, a wide gold-textured wedding band and wire-rimmed silver glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Beaver Dam Police Department at 920-386-3726.