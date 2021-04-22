Southern Wisconsin Takes Part in Earth Day Activities

MADISON (WKOW) - From cleaning up local rivers to revitalizing local prairies, volunteers were outdoors not only enjoying nature but cleaning up too.

Every year, on April 22nd, those across the globe celebrate Earth; whether it's cleaning up trash, volunteering to restore natural areas or taking steps to reduce ones carbon footprint.

In Dane County, there were two Earth Day events; one was held at Prairie Moraine County Park the other at the Yahara River in DeForest. At Prairie Moraine, volunteers were restoring the park through planting native prairie seeds, planting trees as well as removing invasive species of plants and restoring the trails used by visitors.

Joleen Stinson, Deputy Director of the Parks Division of Dane County, tells 27 News that volunteers were working as early as 9am. A native of Dane County herself, Stinson says cleaning and maintaining parks like Prairie Moraine is more than the work that day.

"The ability to have this publicly owned place where people can come and run their dogs like you can here or just hike, like you can on the Ice Age Trail also here, so that they can start to develop that love and appreciation of nature and then they'll want to preserve it too."

North in DeForest, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes took part in cleaning part of the Yahara River near the Veterans Memorial Park. Barnes tells 27 News that in addition to cleaning up trash locally, it's also important to look at how one can reduce their carbon footprint which may help globally.

"Climate change has a devastating impact on our communities and each Earth Day grows in importance," Barnes says. "We have to make sure that we take care of the space that we've been blessed with."

You can follow this link to find out ways that you can reduce your carbon footprint.