SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK: David faces Goliaths over pipeline

WASHINGTON (AP) — On one side of upcoming Supreme Court arguments over a proposed natural gas pipeline in New Jersey are two lawyers with more than 250 arguments between them. On the other is Jeremy Feigenbaum, a lawyer for New Jersey who will be making his first Supreme Court appearance. It may be the greatest numerical mismatch in the history of the high court — a David argues with Goliaths story. Although it’s his first time arguing, Feigenbaum is familiar to the court. He worked for a year as a law clerk to Justice Elena Kagan in 2015-16.