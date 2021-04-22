The Stoop: Creating a welcoming spot for hanging out

NEW YORK (AP) — The front stoop has always been a welcoming spot and gathering space in many city homes. And stoops have become more central again during the pandemic for outdoor visits and chats with neighbors. Stoops can be simple and modest with small landings or they can be fancier with ornate carvings and sweeping curves. Spring is a good time to freshen any stoop. AP homes writer Kim Cook suggests adding pops of color in containers and plants. You might even paint your front door a bold color and get an interesting door mat. Add cushions for those who don’t want to sit directly on the stairs. And make sure the lighting is good so the stairs are safe.