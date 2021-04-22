Thursday is Earth Day!

(WKOW/CNN) -- April 22 is Earth Day and that means it's time to go green and celebrate the Earth!

Earth Day is celebrated around the world and marked by more than a billion people every year in nearly 200 countries.

The environmental movement began in 1970 by Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson over growing concerns of air pollution.

Earth Day events will be streaming live this year on EarthDay.org.

You can also find events, ideas and work toward reducing plastic in your own home.