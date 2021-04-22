Tony Robinson’s mother hopes new Madison Police chief changes mind, looks at 2015 fatal shooting

MADISON (WKOW) - The mother of an unarmed teenage suspect who was fatally shot by a Madison police officer in 2015 hopes the city's new police chief will change his mind on the case's outcome and initiate its review.

"We do have a new police chief, a new mayor," Andrea Irwin said of the different leadership landscape from when her biracial son, Tony Robinson, 19, was killed in March 2015. "May have a different opinion and might see things differently."

Dane County's district attorney determined Officer Matt Kenny committed no crimes during his confrontation with Robinson. Madison Police leaders deemed Kenny's use of deadly force justified.

Police Chief Shon Barnes told CNN Thursday he's satisfied with the scrutiny that's already been applied to the police shooting. "In the case that you're referencing, it was looked at by the United States Department of Justice," Barnes said, perhaps inadvertently substituting the federal agency for the actual investigative entity in the case, the Wisconsin Department of Justice. "More importantly, we need to figure out how do we prevent these from happening again and again and again," Barnes said.

Authorities say Kenny responded to reports of Robinson running in traffic and assaulting a bystander. Kenny confronted Robinson in the stairwell of an apartment building and said Robinson attacked him. There were no witnesses to the encounter.

"I feel bad for him," Irwin said. "Just the fact of having to live with taking someone's life, I can't imagine what his conscience does to him," Irwin said.

Irwin believes Kenny was untruthful about what happened in that apartment building. "Turned around and gave misleading and false information to investigators," she said.

Irwin also believes the focus on accountability in the death of George Floyd at the hands of then-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, and in the deaths of other black suspects in clashes with police is inspiring the revisiting of past cases such as the one involving her son. "It's such an in-your-face, it's part of our every day life nationally," Irwin said of heightened attention to police use of deadly force.

The city of Madison paid a $3.3 million settlement in a lawsuit in connection with Robinson's death. Irwin said she is still in process of creating a non-profit organization to benefit worthy causes.

Irwin said she's had a good, support network since her son's death, but says healing is elusive. "As the time passes, it gets no easier."

In 2007, Kenny also fatally shot another suspect, who was white. It was also determined Kenny acted within police policies and committed no crimes.

