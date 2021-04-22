Turkey probes cryptocurrency exchange for possible $2B fraud

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish prosecutors have launched an investigation into a cryptocurrency exchange over allegations that it may have defrauded some 390,000 investors of an estimated $2 billion. The office of Istanbul’s chief prosecutor’s said Thursday it was probing the Thodex cryptocurrency exchange following complaints from users who could not access their assets. Turkish media reports say the exchange’s owner is believed to have fled the country and that he could face possible charges of fraud and forming a criminal organization. Turkey’s central bank announced that it was banning the use of cryptocurrencies for the payment for goods because they presented “irrevocable” risks.