UN concerned over halt of oil production in eastern Libya

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations has voiced concern over the recent halt of oil production at a Libyan eastern port and more imminent shutdowns of oil facilities prompted by a budget dispute. Libya’s National Oil Corporation on Monday said it had interrupted crude oil production and exportation from Marsa Al Hariga port, citing the Central Bank of Libya’s refusal to pay out money set aside for the oil sector for several months. Oil is the cornerstone of the Libyan economy and the country’s only real source of revenue. For years, the NOC has maintained its independence from Libya’s feuding political players. However, the new interim government recently has challenged the NOC’s independence.