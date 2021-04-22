UW Health tops nation for paired kidney exchanges

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW Health Transplant Center says it performed more paired kidney exchanges in 2020 than any other transplant center in the country.

The center did 64 of these exchanges last year.

According to UW Health, a paired kidney exchange is "a transplant option for people who have a living donor who is medically able but cannot donate a kidney to them because of blood type or antibody incompatibility. Paired kidney exchange overcomes donor-recipient incompatibility by swapping kidneys between other donor-recipient pairs. It also allows for improved matching between a larger pool of donors and recipients."

UW Health works with the National Kidney Registry to set up the exchanges.