UW leaders reiterate no mandatory vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The leaders of the University of Wisconsin System’s two largest institutions are reiterating that students, faculty and staff will not need to be vaccinated for COVID-19 to return to campus this fall. UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank and UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone made the comments during a virtual luncheon Thursday hosted by WisPolitics.com and the Milwaukee Press Club. Asked about mandatory vaccinations, Mone said his university will not require them and as much as 75% of UW System employees and about 20% of students have already gotten their shots. Blank likewise said vaccinations won’t be mandatory at UW-Madison but students who don’t get shots will have to submit to regular testing for COVID-19.