UW-Madison makes final push to vaccinate campus community before summer break

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison adds weekend vaccine availability in a last-ditch effort get its campus vaccinated before a majority of students and staff leave for the summer.

Thanks to a substantial increase in vaccine supply, officials announced special weekend vaccination hours on Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25.

Vaccines will be administered at the Nicholas Recreation Center on W. Dayton St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

"Our message to students, particularly those who may be leaving Madison soon for the summer, is don't wait to get your vaccine. Go ahead and get a first vaccination while you're here," said UW-Madison spokesperson Meredith McGlone. "We are optimistic that you will be able to get a second dose at your summer destination."

The university also plans to have thousands more appointments available next week.

Appointments can be made on the MyUHS portal.