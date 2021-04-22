Venezuela prosecutor who defied Maduro implicated in bribery

MIAMI (AP) — A former Venezuelan attorney general has been implicated in a major corruption case involving a Venezuelan businessman who this week pleaded guilty to paying $1 million in bribes. Former chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega isn’t mentioned by name in the Miami federal case. But when businessman Carlos Urbano Fermin quietly pleaded guilty Monday to a single charge of conspiring to defraud the U.S., he admitted to paying around $1 million in bribes to a “high-ranking prosecutor” in Venezuela as an “insurance” policy against any investigations into his extensive construction contracts with state-run oil giant PDVSA. Two people familiar with the case say Ortega is the unnamed official.