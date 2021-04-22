With Europe’s economy lagging, ECB to keep stimulus running

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is getting ready to talk about Europe’s outlook, and the message will be that the economy still needs a lot of help. The central bank for the 19 European Union countries that use the euro still has almost a trillion euros of stimulus that’s been approved and will be pumped in this year and next, in the form of bond purchases with newly printed money. That means the ECB is unlikely to see the need to add more at its meeting Thursday. Instead, Lagarde will use her news conference to reassure markets that stimulus will go on for as long as needed.