World leaders pledge climate cooperation despite other rifts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China have put aside their raw-worded disputes with U.S. President Joe Biden long enough to pledge international cooperation on cutting climate-wrecking coal and petroleum emissions.

Those leaders and dozens of others were part of a livestreamed summit on Thursday showcasing America’s return to the fight against global warming after former President Donald Trump's withdrawal.

Biden made an ambitious pledge to cut by at least one-half the damaging fumes that America is pumping out. There were important pledges from Japan, Canada and South Korea, too, though specifics were lacking from Russia, China and most others.

Biden said the world faces “a moment of peril but a moment of opportunity.”