Worries grow about Indonesian sub’s crew as oxygen dwindles

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers are continuing an urgent search for an Indonesian submarine that disappeared two days ago and has less than a day’s supply of oxygen left for its 53 crew. The KRI Nanggala 402 went missing off the resort island of Bali, and concern is mounting the submarine may have sunk in waters too deep to reach or recover. President Joko Widodo has asked all Indonesian people to pray for the crew’s safe return, while ordering all-out efforts to locate the submarine. Indonesia has mobilized ships, submarines and aircraft for the search, and ships from Singapore and Malaysia are expected to arrive in the area soon. The U.S. was sending airborne assets to help.