10,000 march in Armenian capital to commemorate killings

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — About 10,000 people have held a torchlight parade in Armenia’s capital to commemorate the estimated 1.5 million Armenians killed in Ottoman Turkey more than a century ago. Friday evening’s march began with activists burning a Turkish flag. Historians estimate that, in the last days of the Ottoman Empire, up to 1.5 million Armenians were killed by Ottoman Turks in what is widely regarded as the first genocide of the 20th century. Armenians have long pushed for the deaths to be recognized as genocide. While Turkey concedes that many died in that era, it rejects the term genocide, saying the death toll is inflated. Armenia on Saturday formally observes Genocide Remembrance Day, marking the start of the killings in 1915.