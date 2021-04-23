16-year-old injured in Beloit shooting incident

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The City of Beloit Police Department responded to a shooting Friday night after one person went to the hospital with injuries.

Police said they responded to the 1700 block of Hemlock Street around 8 p.m.

According to officials, a 16-year-old victim arrived at an area hospital with injuries from the shooting.

Detectives are still on the scene and ask the public to avoid the area.

If anyone witnessed this shooting or has information, please call the Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244.